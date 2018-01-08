China Mobile Chooses Huawei's CloudFabric

China Mobile is using Huawei's CloudFabric solution to build a private cloud resource pool for its data centers in the cities of Hohhot and Harbin. China Mobile is mainly using its private cloud to support its internal IT systems, including business platforms, IT support systems, and other internal uses.



In 2016, the Phase-I project for China Mobile's private cloud resource pool was completed. Phase-II aims to become the world's largest OpenStack resource pool.



Huawei noted that its CloudFabric solution has been deployed at more than 1,200 data centers in over 120 countries.



