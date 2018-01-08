China funds PEACE subsea cable from Pakistan to Kenya

Marine survey work is underway for a new Pakistan East Africa Cable Express (PEACE) submarine cable that will connect South Asia with East Africa, as well as offer the shortest route from western China to southern Europe when combined with terrestrial fiber between Pakistan and China.



Huawei Marine is the lead vendor for the project.



The PEACE subsea cable will have a total length of 13,000km and is targeted to enter service by the end of 2019. China Construction Bank is funding the project. Tropic Science Co. is a signatory partner.





