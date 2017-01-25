Chayora begins construction of hyperscale data centers in China

Chayora Limited has begun construction of a 300MW, 32-hectare (80 acre) data center campus in Beichen, Tianjin, China. The facility, which is designed for up to full 2N resilience and redundancy with dedicated substations for a 25MW IT load, will use prefabricated modular data centre design and construction techniques. The first building on the campus is expected to be ready by the end of the end.



The Hong Kong-based data centre infrastructure company said its Tianjin campus, when completely built-out, will comprise six large 3000 rack data centres and three smaller 1000 rack high performance computing facilities.



Later this year, Chayora plans to begin construction of a second, 280MW hyperscale campus in the greater Shanghai region. This data center will be newly-built and designed from the ground up to international standards.



“The continued development of China and its importance to the global economy was underlined by China’s leadership at the 19th National People’s Congress in Beijing in October,” says Oliver Jones, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chayora. “The creation of world-class technology infrastructure will play a key part in underpinning these goals and Chayora is committed to supporting this achievement.”





