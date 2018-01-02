CenturyLink appoints EVP Marketing and EVP Product Management

CenturyLink announced the appointments of Gaurav Chand as executive vice president – marketing and of Shaun Andrews as executive vice president - product management. Both report to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey.



Previously, Chand served as the global senior vice president, marketing – infrastructure solutions group for Dell EMC.





Andrews was previously the senior vice president, IP and real-time communications for Level 3, and has nearly 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. Prior to Level 3, Andrews held a number of senior-level roles in product development, product management, sales and business development at IntelePeer, WilTel and SBC Communications. Andrews focuses on the company's go-to market strategy, pricing, product management and product marketing.