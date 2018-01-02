CenturyLink announced the appointments of Gaurav Chand as executive vice president – marketing and of Shaun Andrews as executive vice president - product management. Both report to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey.
Previously, Chand served as the global senior vice president, marketing – infrastructure solutions group for Dell EMC.
Tuesday, January 2, 2018
CenturyLink appoints EVP Marketing and EVP Product Management
Tuesday, January 02, 2018 CenturyLink, People No comments
CenturyLink announced the appointments of Gaurav Chand as executive vice president – marketing and of Shaun Andrews as executive vice president - product management. Both report to Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey.
0 comments:
Post a Comment