Cavium cited market momentum for its family of FastLinQ 10/25GbE Ethernet NICs, which are now powering HyperConverged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions from Microsoft Windows Storage Spaces Direct, VMware vSAN, and HPE SimpliVity.
The company says it has shipped millions of Ethernet ports in its FastLinQ 10/25GbE family.
“Cavium FastLinQ 10/25GbE Ethernet NICs with Universal RDMA are designed to accelerate networking for HyperConverged Systems while offloading server CPU,” said Christopher Moezzi, Vice President of Marketing, Ethernet Adapter Group, Cavium. “Customers deploying a wide range of HCI options from HPE, VMware and Microsoft can now leverage Cavium NICs to enable scale and flexibility to implement radical infrastructure simplification while reducing cost with 10GBASE-T.”
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Cavium cites momentum for FastLinQ 10/25GbE Ethernet NICs
