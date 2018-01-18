BT adds direct connect to IBM Cloud services

BT launched a new service to provide global businesses with direct access to IBM Cloud via the BT network.



Within the UK, the BT Cloud Connect Direct now provides connectivity into IBM Cloud data centres in the UK.



This will be followed in the coming months with direct connectivity into IBM Cloud data centres in mainland Europe, the US, Australia and Asia, optimising performance and compliance for customers in those regions.



Cloud Connect Direct for IBM will be managed and supported from a single BT-managed service desk, providing proactive management and quality of service.





