Bharti deploys Huawei’s CloudAIR

Bharti Airtel, India's largest mobile operator, has successfully deployed three radio technologies (GSM, UMTS, LTE) on the 900MHz band within an 8.8MHz spectral bandwidth by using Huawei’s CloudAIR. The three band deployment is a world first on the Huawei platform.



Huawei's CloudAIR allows different radio access technologies to share spectrum resources dynamically instead of using traditional spectrum sharing solutions. Huawei calls this "spectrum cloudification", replacing static allocation with on-demand allocation. In this case, it enables Bharti Airtel’s 900MHz spectrum to serve GSM, UMTS and LTE simultaneously.



“CloudAIR gives us the ability to deploy LTE within the same 900MHz frequency alongside GSM and UMTS,” said Mr. Abhay Savargaonkar, CTO of Bharti Airtel. “This improves our LTE coverage significantly, which means our customers enjoy superior data experience and HD voice quality even in indoor locations.”



Since introducing CloudAIR in November 2016, the solution has been deployed in more than 30 commercial networks.