Bell Canada picks Ericsson’s MediaFirst TV Platform

Bell Canada, the number one television provider in Canada, selected Ericsson’s MediaFirst TV Platform to power its next-generation multiscreen TV services. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Bell currently has more than 1.5 million Fibe TV and Alt TV subscribers in Canada.



Rizwan Jamal, Bell’s President of Residential and Small Business, says: “Our longstanding and successful relationship with Ericsson helped us deliver the innovative and exclusive new Fibe TV services that propelled Bell to the #1 in position in Canadian TV. We look forward to taking the game-changing Fibe TV and Alt TV even further, enabling next-generation services across a wider range of devices by leveraging the innovative IPTV technologies of Ericsson MediaFirst.”







Earlier this month, Ericsson announced that TELUS selected its MediaFirst TV platform.