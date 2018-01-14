Sunday, January 14, 2018

Baidu launches Blockchain-as-a-Service

Sunday, January 14, 2018

Baidu has launched a Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) that provides the underlying cluster facilities and root of trust on its global cloud platform. The company says that it developed the open platform in-house and that it is targetting applications such as digital currency, payment records, insurance transactions, etc.

A similar BaaS offering was rolled out by Tencent last year. It is believed that Alibaba will launch its own blockchain service as well.

https://chain.baidu.com/

