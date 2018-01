AWS Direct Connect adds ten more locations worldwide

AWS announced ten more locations where its Direct Connect service is available. AWS Direct Connect provides secure 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps connections from inside a colocation data center or from a service provider.



Here are the latest AWS Direct Connect locations:







Bangalore, India – NetMagic DC2 – Asia Pacific (Mumbai).

Cape Town, South Africa – Teraco Ct1 – EU (Ireland).

Johannesburg, South Africa – Teraco JB1 – EU (Ireland).

London, UK – Telehouse North Two – EU (London).

Miami, Florida, US – Equinix MI1 – US East (Northern Virginia).

Minneapolis, Minnesota, US – Cologix MIN3 – US East (Ohio)

Ningxia, China – Shapotou IDC – China (Ningxia).

Ningxia, China – Industrial Park IDC – China (Ningxia).

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Equinix RJ2– South America (São Paulo).

Tokyo, Japan – AT Tokyo Chuo – Asia Pacific (Tokyo).