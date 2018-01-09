AT&T tests LTE-enabled structure monitoring for roads and railroads

AT&T is testing a structure monitoring solution to help improve the safety of our roadways and railways.



AT&T's Smart Cities Structure Monitoring will use LTE-enabled sensors to remotely monitor structural factors. The sensors, which measure things like cracks and tilts, also feature alert triggers and email alerts to capture significant events.



“Safety is a top concern of citizens and cities alike. This concern extends beyond the realm of crime and natural disasters. It also includes the safety of our infrastructure,” said Mike Zeto, general manager, AT&T Smart Cities. “We’re pleased to test this solution, which will allow for smart infrastructure analysis and monitoring.



AT&T also provided the following update on its Smart Cities initiative:



Atlanta: The City of Atlanta is using AT&T Digital Infrastructure with Current, powered by GE’s CityIQ, to transform existing lighting infrastructure into a sensor-enabled data network that will accelerate the digital era of urban development. To date, two hundred sensors have been added to previously installed LED streetlights. The sensors can be used for traffic flow, parking optimization and gunshot detection, and create a platform for citizen engagement.



Dallas: AT&T is working with the Dallas Innovation Alliance (DIA) on challenges like sustainability and parking. To make the city’s historic West End more sustainable, the city installed 22 new smart lighting solutions using connected LED and intelligent controls. The new lighting used 35% less energy in its first 90 days.



Montgomery County: Wi-Fi was installed on targeted buses and bus shelters to inform the public about transit time delays in real-time.



Mexico: Mexico City’s Ministry of Economic Development (SEDECO) will work with AT&T on an IoT pilot as part of a “Program to Promote and Improve Public Markets in Mexico City.”





