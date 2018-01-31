AT&T open sources its Disaggregated Network OS (dNOS) for white boxes #SDN

AT&T announced plans to open source its Disaggregated Network Operating System project, or dNOS, which is a software framework for white box networking equipment. The project will now be hosted by The Linux Foundation.



AT&T said dNOS makes it easier for software developers, network operators, cloud providers, hardware makers and networking application developers to create new white box products, such as open routers and switches. AT&T sees white hardware as a critical component of its network.



“Our goal with open sourcing the dNOS project is to create a community around an open framework to software-enable industry-standard white box hardware designs, such as those contributed to the Open Compute Project,” said John Medamana, vice president of Packet Optical Network, AT&T. “We’re excited to work with The Linux Foundation to bring this concept to reality. We invite others to join us to build the community and support this effort.”



“The Linux Foundation welcomes the dNOS project to the open source community," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager of Networking, The Linux Foundation. "The dNOS project will help create a network operating system community that will benefit existing Linux Foundation projects like FRRouting and OpenSwitch, and pave the way for future projects to help drive innovation at the lower layers of the network stack.”