AT&T expands Switched Ethernet Service in Equinix data centers

AT&T will make its Switched Ethernet Service with Network on Demand available to businesses in Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers under Under an expanded partnership announced by the firms. The service is currently available at Equinix IBX data centers in the following metro areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Silicon Valley and more.



AT&T and Equinix said the new AT&T Network on Demand service offered at Equinix enables intelligence across cloud service providers, and brings connectivity and expanded interconnection opportunities closer to where businesses operate.



“A dynamic network can differentiate a company. This is a critical move for many customers as they continue on their digital transformation and look to adopt technologies that require optimal speed and performance,” said Roman Pacewicz, chief product officer, AT&T Business. “Our work with Equinix lets us deliver the physical infrastructure and network connectivity options to support our customers’ evolving business needs.”