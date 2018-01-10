Arctic Wolf raises $16M for Cyber Security Ops Center service

Arctic Wolf Networks, a start-up based in Sunnyvale, California with offices in Ontario, Canada, raised $16 million in new funding for its security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service.



The Arctic Wolf service provides a cloud-based security incident and event management (SIEM) application combined with a team of expert security engineers committed to the client's operational requirements.



Arctic Wolf is headed by Brian NeSmith, who previously was CEO of Blue Coat Systems. Before that, he was the CEO of Ipsilon Networks (acquired by Nokia).

"Security operations centers are an essential element of modern cybersecurity, and every company needs one,” said Brian NeSmith, CEO and co-founder of Arctic Wolf. “We are transforming how companies look at cybersecurity from a product-centric view to one focused on proactive detection and response. The new funding allows us to invest in key areas of the business and maintain our extraordinary growth trajectory.”The new funding was led by Sonae Investment Management with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Knollwood Investment Advisory.