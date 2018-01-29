Aquantia intros automotive Ethernet portfolio- multi-gig over copper

Aquantia, which is known for its multi-gig Ethernet over copper PHY technologies, introduced an automotive networking portfolio and announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to provide Multi-Gig networking support for the NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier and DRIVE Pegasus platforms.



The AQV107 Multi-Gig PHY

The AQVC107 PCIe Multi-Gig MAC+PHY Ethernet controller

The AQVC100 PCIe Multi-Gig controller (MAC only)