Aquantia appoints Parvarandeh as COO

Aquantia has appointed Pirooz Parvarandeh as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Faraj Aalaei, Aquantia’s Chairman and CEO.



Parvarandeh was formerly the Group President and the first Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Maxim Integrated where he spent 27 years building leading-edge technology businesses, helping scale the company from 150 employees, when he joined, to over 8,000 employees and revenues of $2.4 billion when he left.