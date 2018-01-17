Anomali raises $40 million for threat mgt and collaboration

Anomali, a start-up based in Redwood City, California announced $40 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round. The company specializes in threat management and collaboration solutions, announced today that it has closed an oversubscribed.
Anomali cited significant momentum in 2017, including the introducing new capabilities in its ThreatStream, Anomali Enterprise and STAXX solutions, enabling advanced threat forensics and threat sharing capabilities. The company also:
- launched a 48-bank threat sharing community in the United Arab Emirates,
- testified before the Homeland Security Committee regarding the importance of threat sharing,
- partnered with the Bank of England to collect, integrate, hunt and investigate cyber security intelligence data, and
- published a series of Cybersecurity Country Profiles, including Russia, China and Iran.
“2017 was another remarkable year for Anomali, in which we saw record customer growth and product innovation. We are thrilled to add Lumia Capital, DTCP, Telstra and Sozo Ventures to the Anomali family and are already preparing major initiatives with our newest partners,” said Hugh Njemanze, chief executive officer, Anomali. “Our latest investors ideally position us for growth in Europe, Japan and Australia.”
The latest funding round was led by Lumia Capital, with the participation of Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners (DTCP), Telstra and Sozo Ventures. Returning investors included GV, General Catalyst, IVP and Paladin Capital Group. This announcement marks a total of $96 million total investment raised by Anomali over four rounds of funding.
- Anomali is headed by Hugh Njemanze, who previously co-founded ArcSight in May 2000 and served as CTO as well as Executive Vice President of Research and Development.
