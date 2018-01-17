Anomali raises $40 million for threat mgt and collaboration

Anomali, a start-up based in Redwood City, California announced $40 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round. The company specializes in threat management and collaboration solutions, announced today that it has closed an oversubscribed.



Anomali cited significant momentum in 2017, including the introducing new capabilities in its ThreatStream, Anomali Enterprise and STAXX solutions, enabling advanced threat forensics and threat sharing capabilities. The company also:





launched a 48-bank threat sharing community in the United Arab Emirates,

testified before the Homeland Security Committee regarding the importance of threat sharing,

partnered with the Bank of England to collect, integrate, hunt and investigate cyber security intelligence data, and

published a series of Cybersecurity Country Profiles, including Russia, China and Iran.

Anomali is headed by Hugh Njemanze, who previously co-founded ArcSight in May 2000 and served as CTO as well as Executive Vice President of Research and Development.