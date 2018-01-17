Alibaba Cloud plugs into CoreSite Silicon Valley and No. Virginia

CoreSite is now offering private connectivity to Alibaba Cloud Open Cloud Exchange data centers in Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia.



Customers can now get direct connectivity to Alibaba Cloud, including enhanced security, optimal network performance, and compatibility with the full suite of Alibaba Cloud services including Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), Elastic Compute Service and Object Storage Service.



As one of the largest global cloud services providers, we are pleased to partner with CoreSite to extend the reach of Alibaba Cloud services,” said Karen Lu, General Manager, Alibaba Cloud North America. “By leveraging the CoreSite ecosystem, we will be able to provide more customers access to our comprehensive worldwide suite of cloud computing services in order to help grow their businesses.”