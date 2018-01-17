ADTRAN reports disappointing Q4 following slowdown with tier 1 US carrier

ADTRAN reported Q4 2017 sales of $126.5 million compared to $163.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Net income was a loss of $11.1 million compared to income of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2016. Earnings per share, assuming dilution, were a loss of $0.23 compared to income of $0.16 for the fourth quarter of 2016.



Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.05 compared to $0.21 for the fourth quarter of 2016.



ADTRAN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Stanton stated, “As we previously disclosed, our results for the quarter were negatively affected by a merger-related review and spending slowdown by a domestic Tier 1 customer. While this disruption continues to impact our business, our overall expectations regarding our domestic and international programs and opportunities remain positive. The company’s engagement with leading service providers across the globe is extremely strong, with high interest and acceptance of our next-generation Software Defined Access solutions. ADTRAN is well positioned to help our carrier and MSO customers successfully manage the transition to a fully realized Gigabit and beyond marketplace by providing the industry’s most innovative and complete portfolio of transformative SD-Access solutions so that any subscriber, in any market, can realize the full potential of the network.”











