Acquisition still not done - Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for NXP shares

Qualcomm extended the offering period of its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI).



The tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 9, 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated, in either case pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement.



American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Qualcomm that as of January 11, 2018, 5,695,728 NXP common shares, representing approximately 1.7% of the outstanding NXP common shares, have been validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer and not properly withdrawn. Shareholders who have already tendered their common shares of NXP do not have to re-tender their shares or take any other action as a result of the extension of the expiration date of the tender offer.





