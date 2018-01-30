A10 delays earnings release citing insider trading issue

A10 Networks is postponing its quarterly earnings announcement, originally scheduled for Feb. 8, 2018, due to an internal investigation concerning a violation of its insider trading policy by a mid-level employee within its finance department.



The company said its investigation did not identify matters that require material adjustments to be made, however, attention is now being focused on certain revenue recognition matters from the fourth quarter of 2015 through the fourth quarter of 2017 inclusive. Once the investigation is complete, A10 will schedule a conference call to discuss full financial results for the 2017 fourth quarter and full year.