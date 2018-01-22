A10 debuts hybrid DDoS protection - on-prem + cloud overflow scrubbing

A10 Networks has launched a new hybrid DDoS protection solution for enterprises that combines its Thunder 1040 TPS appliance with cloud capabilities powered by Verisign.



By integrating the new A10 DDoS Protection Cloud, powered by Verisign, with its Thunder 1040 TPS appliance A10 said it is able to deliver full spectrum enterprise protection to detect and mitigate distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.



The on-prem Thunder TPS appliance employs machine learning, traffic profiling and intelligent policy escalation in order to provide frontline defenses against all manner of DDoS attacks, including network-based, application layer, slow and low attacks. If a volumetric DDoS attack is detected that exceeds the bandwidth of the organization, the appliance will alert A10 so that traffic can be diverted to the Verisign cloud-based DDoS Protection service for scrubbing before delivery. Enterprises only pay for legitimate traffic and not for the amount of traffic that attacks apply against their network.



“A10 now provides a single advanced solution for on-premise and cloud scrubbing enterprise DDoS defenses, backed by our DDoS SIRT team,” said Raj Jalan, CTO, A10 Networks. “The surgical precision and hybrid, full spectrum approach of the A10 DDoS solution ensures enterprises are resilient to advanced DDoS attacks in the most effective and economical manner possible.”



“DDoS attacks are unpredictable and increasing in complexity. Eighty-eight percent of DDoS attacks mitigated by Verisign in Q3 2017 employed multiple attack types,” said Michael Kaczmarek, VP of Product and Marketing, Verisign Security Services. “Many enterprises need smart, scalable hybrid DDoS defenses to efficiently tailor mitigation strategies to combat the changes in the DDoS landscape like those offered by the A10 DDoS Protection Cloud and A10 Thunder TPS.”