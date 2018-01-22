A10 appoints EVP or Worldwide Sales

A10 Networks announced the appointment of Chris as executive vice president, worldwide sales.
Before joining A10 Networks, White was vice president of sales at Proofpoint, a leading security-as-a-service provider, where he led the Strategic Accounts and Archive Sales Teams in the US market. Prior to Proofpoint, White held senior leadership positions at Hitachi Data Systems, NetApp, Symantec and ADP.
