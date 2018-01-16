A big win for Amazon - Comcast names AWS its preferred public cloud provider

Comcast Cable named AWS as its preferred public cloud infrastructure provider.



Comcast’s primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal, are currently running workloads on AWS.



Comcast Cable plans to migrate additional workloads onto AWS infrastructure to build new applications on the platform. One example is Comcast's X1 Platform and voice-control technology which lets users talk into the remote control to select content.



“For industry leaders like Comcast Cable, the quest to anticipate and exceed consumers’ media and entertainment needs is never-ending,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “Comcast Cable’s goal has always been to stay a step ahead of the competition. In order to do that, they wanted solutions that were agile, flexible and ready for what’s next. Together, AWS and Comcast Cable collaborated to enable them to confidently move core business workloads, build new applications with ease, and gain the agility they required by using AWS.”



