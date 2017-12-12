Zayo to provide European Dark Fiber to Global Webscale Company

Zayo announced a major contract to provide a global webscale company (not named) with significant amounts of dark fiber in Europe. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The solution consists of more than 835 miles (1,350 kilometers) of long-haul dark fiber located on multiple strategic routes in the UK and France. The solution utilizes Zayo’s significant European assets acquired from Geo, Viatel, and AboveNet.
