Verizon opens 5G incubator in NYC’s Silicon Alley

Verizon opened a 5G-enabled Open Innovation lab in New York’s Silicon Alley. The facility, which was created in partnership with Alley, a co-working community that collocates startups, accelerators, and entrepreneurs, aims to work with startups and academics to unlock new use cases and experiences through trials and prototypes using Verizon’s pre-commercial 5G technology.



“5G brings an entirely new and unique array of benefits and possibilities compared to previous wireless technologies,” says Verizon SVP of Strategy, Innovation and Product Development, Toby Redshaw. “One of the best ways to unleash the true possibilities of 5G is by getting it into the hands of innovators and visionaries. We see Alley as a logical first place to do just that.”



