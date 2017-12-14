Verizon acquires Chicago fiber network from WOW

Verizon Communications completed its previously announced acquisition of fiber network assets in Chicago from WideOpenWest (WOW). The price was $225 million.



Verizon said the transaction secures fiber to more than 500 macro-cell wireless sites and more than 500 small-cell wireless sites in the Chicago area.



"The addition of these fiber assets is an important part of our strategy to reinforce our current network capabilities and prepare for the future. The completion of this acquisition will help expedite our network densification with fiber and small cells, enhancing our industry-leading 4G LTE network and laying the groundwork for 5G," said Nicola Palmer, Chief Engineer and Head of Wireless Networks, Verizon.