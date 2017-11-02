VeloCloud offers Seamless Addition of SD-WAN to AWS

VeloCloud Networks' Cloud-Delivered SD-WAN is enhancing the ability for enterprises to connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS).



Specifically, VeloCloud is leveraging AWS to offer a range of flexible deployment options for customers, including topology designs that require minimal changes to their existing networks. Enterprises now have the flexibility of including Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) as a part of VPN, either through globally distributed VeloCloud hosted Gateways and existing VPN hubs on AWS, or by deploying Virtual VeloCloud Edges on AWS. These solutions eliminate tunnel complexity and deliver security for both Internet only and Hybrid sites. Additionally, Service Providers or partners can host multi-tenant VeloCloud Partner Gateways on AWS for secure and reliable access to their hosted applications.



“VeloCloud SD-WAN has, from the beginning, been characterized by powerful optimization, performance and security capabilities combined with unmatched flexibility and simplicity for implementation and management of enterprise WAN,” said Steve Woo, VP of Products and Co-Founder of VeloCloud Networks. “The increasing integration of VeloCloud SD-WAN with AWS together with the uniquely flexible deployment options further differentiates our solution in the market.”









VeloCloud, which is based in Mountain View, California, says its SD-WAN solution is distinguished by supporting data plane services in the cloud, in addition to on-premise deployments; enabling policy-based access to cloud and data center applications. VeloCloud SD-WAN includes: a choice of public, private or hybrid cloud network for enterprise-grade connection to cloud and enterprise applications; branch office enterprise appliances and optional data center appliances; software-defined control and automation; and virtual services delivery. The solution aggregates multiple access lines (cable modem, DSL, LTE) into a single secure connection that is defined and controlled in the cloud.



VeloCloud was founded in 2013. The company is headed by Sanjay Uppal, who previously ran OnMobile Global. He also spent time at Citrix through the acquisition he negotiated with Caymas where he was President and CEO. At Citrix, he defined the product strategy and go to market for the Access Management, Delivery Controller and WAN acceleration product lines. VeloCloud co-founders also include Ajit Mayya (previously Sr. Director of Engineering in the Cloud and Infrastructure Management division of VMware) and Steve Woo (previously head of cloud strategy at Aerohive Networks).



VMware said the VeloCloud acquisition will enable it to build on the success of its NSX network virtualization platform to address end-to-end automation, application continuity, branch transformation and security from data center to cloud to edge.

