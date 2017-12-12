Tencent deploys Mellanox RDMA and Intelligent Interconnect Acceleration Engines

Tencent Cloud has adopted Mellanox interconnect solutions for its high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) public cloud offering.



Specifically, the Tencent Cloud infrastructure leverages Mellanox Ethernet and InfiniBand adapters, switches and cables to deliver advanced public cloud services. Tencent also employs Mellanox RDMA, in-network computing and other interconnect acceleration engines.



“Tencent Cloud is utilizing Mellanox interconnect and applications acceleration technology to help companies develop their next generation products and offer new and intelligent services,” said Wang Huixing, vice president of Tencent Cloud. “We are excited to work with Mellanox to integrate its world-leading interconnect technologies into our public cloud offerings, and plan to continue to scale our infrastructure product lines to meet the growing needs of our customers.”