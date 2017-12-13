T-Mobile US to enter pay TV business

T-Mobile US' CEO John Legere announced the company's entrance into the pay-TV business.



T-Mobile has agreed to acquire Layer3 TV, a provider of IP-based video service that was founded in 2013 by cable veterans Dave Fellows and Jeff Binder. Layer3 TV, which is based in Denver, streams its service to a custom set-top box with 4K decoders and 1 TB of local storage.



T-Mobile has stated that is LTE network is at the heart of its mobile video strategy. It's unclear if the upcoming T-Mobile home video service will be delivered wirelessly or streamed over any wireline broadband connection that is also ready in the home.



