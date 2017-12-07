T-Mobile US authorizes $1.5 billion stock repurchase program

T-Mobile US' Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program for up to $1.5 billion of T-Mobile’s common stock through December 31, 2018.



Deutsche Telekom is also expected to purchase another $500 million in T-Mobile's common stock on the common market.



“Since launching Un-carrier, T-Mobile has delivered unmatched growth and continues to take share in a rapidly changing and competitive wireless industry. This repurchase program underscores our Board of Directors' and management team’s confidence in our business and our commitment to creating value for shareholders,” said John Legere President and CEO of T-Mobile. “Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation give us the ability to return capital while continuing to make significant investments in our network and operations. 2018 is going to be another exciting year in wireless and we can’t wait to get started.”