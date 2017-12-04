Silver Peak announced a milestone for SD-WAN - it now has over 600 production customer deployments for its Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution.
Silver Peak's EdgeConnect architecture eliminates the need for conventional branch routers. The platform consolidates network functions including SD-WAN, routing, WAN optimization and security into a single, centrally orchestrated application-driven SD-WAN solution.
Example customers include A. Zahner Company, Centurion Medical Products, CorTrust Bank, EMC Insurance, Halff Associates, Inc., IMMI, Produce World and Simpson Strong-Tie.
Monday, December 4, 2017
Silver Peaks hits SD-WAN milestone: 600 customers
Monday, December 04, 2017
