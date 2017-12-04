Samsung cranks out 512-GB Flash for mobiles

Samsung has begun production of the first 512-gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) for next-generation mobile devices. A smartphone with 512GB of flash would be capable of storing approximately 130 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) video clips of a 10-minute duration.



The new devices stack together eight 64-layer 512Gb V-NAND chips and a controller chip.



Samsung said its new 512GB UFS doubles the density of its previous 48-layer V-NAND-based 256GB eUFS, in the same amount of space as the 256GB package.