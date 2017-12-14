Rebecca Jacoby to step down as Cisco's SVP of Operations

After a distinguished 22-year career at Cisco, Rebecca Jacoby announced plans to retire. She currently serves as senior vice president of Operations.



Cisco has appointed Irving Tan to take on the newly created role of senior vice president of Operations and Digital, responsible for leading Cisco's digital transformation across the company in partnership with Sales, Engineering and other functions. Tan currently serves as Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan.



Cisco also announced that Chris Dedicoat, executive vice president of Worldwide Sales and Field Operations, has decided to leave his role at the end of Cisco's current fiscal year on July 28, 2018, and will transition to a senior advisory role to Chairman and CEO, Chuck Robbins.



