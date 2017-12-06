Radisys enters partnership with NS Solutions of Japan

Radisys is partnering with NS Solutions Corporation, an information technology solution provider in Japan, to deliver SDN, NFV and security solutions to leading communications service providers in Asia.



The companies will jointly develop solutions based on Radisys’ FlowEngine that will allow CSPs to easily introduce new services with greater speed and agility, provide holistic management, and increase granular security to combat cyber threats, all while realizing a huge reduction of CapEx and OpEx.



“We’re pleased to partner with Radisys to deliver innovative SDN solutions to our CSP customers and enhance our ability to support CSP network requirements in Japan,” said Masayuki Iida, Director, Systems Engineering Department-I Telecom Solutions Division, NS Solutions. “Radisys’ industry-leading FlowEngine TDE-2000 platform will enable us to help our customers introduce disruptive applications rapidly with new SDN architectures.”



Radisys’ FlowEngine TDE-2000 intelligent traffic distribution platform delivers Service Function Chaining and Load Balancing capabilities via a unique SDN spine and leaf architecture. The architecture collapses multiple appliances, previously needed to deploy these capabilities, into a single compact 1RU form factor with integrated management. It can be controlled by a variety of SDN controllers, including ODL and ONOS.