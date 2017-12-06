Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm introduced its latest generation Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform, promising the performance for eXtended reality (XR), on-device artificial intelligence (AI), lightning-fast connectivity, and featuring a new secure processing unit (SPU) for protecting mobile devices.



The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform includes an integrated Qualcomm Spectra 280 image signal processor (ISP) and Qualcomm Adreno 630 visual processing subsystem for cinematic video capture by flagship mobile devices. It is designed to deliver innovations for new XR experiences that span virtual, augmented and mixed reality. Snapdragon 845 is the first mobile platform to enable room-scale 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) with simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM)—for features such as wall-collision detection. Additionally, Snapdragon 845 introduces “Adreno foveation,” which substantially reduces power consumption, improves visual quality and boosts XR application performance, as compared to the previous generation.



“As leaders in mobile technology, we will transform the mobile experience with comprehensive advancements in visual processing, AI, security and connectivity,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform is the next horizon of innovation and is going to transform the way people use their mobile devices to make their lives better.”



The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform is currently sampling. Key specs:



Qualcomm Spectra 280 ISP



-Ultra HD premium capture



-Qualcomm Spectra Module Program, featuring Active Depth Sensing

-MCTF video capture



-Multi-frame noise reduction



-High-performance capture up to 16MP @60FPS



-Slow motion video capture (720p @480 fps)



-ImMotion computational photography



Adreno 630 Visual Processing Subsystem



-30% improved graphics/video rendering and power reduction compared to previous generation



-Room-scale 6 DoF with SLAM



-Adreno foveation, featuring tile rendering, eye tracking, multiView rendering, fine grain preemption

-2K x 2K @ 120Hz, for 2.5x faster display throughput



-Improved 6DoF with hand-tracking and controller support



Qualcomm® Hexagon™ 685 DSP



-3rd Generation Hexagon Vector DSP (HVX) for AI and imaging



-3rd Generation Qualcomm All-Ways AwareTM Sensor Hub



- Hexagon scalar DSP for audio



Snapdragon X20 LTE Modem



- Support for 1.2 Gbps Gigabit LTE Category 18



- License Assisted Access (LAA)



- Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) shared radio spectrum



- Dual SIM-Dual VoLTE (DSDV)



Connectivity



Multigigabit 11ad Wi-Fi with diversity module

Integrated 2x2 11ac Wi-Fi with Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) support

11k/r/v: Carrier Wi-Fi enhanced mobility, fast acquisition and congestion mitigation

Bluetooth 5 with proprietary enhancements for ultra-low power wireless ear bud support and direct audio broadcast to multiple devices

Secure Processing Unit



- Biometric authentication (fingerprint, iris, voice, face)



- User and app data protection



- Integrated use-cases such as integrated SIM, Payments, and more



Qualcomm Aqstic Audio



Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec(WCD934x):

Playback:



Dynamic range: 130dB, THD+N: -109dB

Native DSD support (DSD64/DSD128), PCM up to 384kHz/32bit

Low power voice activation: 0.65mA

Record:



Dynamic range: 109dB, THD+N: -103dB

Sampling: Up to 192kHz/24bit

Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+



Kryo 385 CPU



-Four performance cores up to 2.8GHz (25 percent performance uplift compared to previous generation)



- Four efficiency cores up to 1.8GHz



-2MB shared L3 cache (new)



-3MB system cache (new)



10-nanometer (nm) LPP FinFET process technology