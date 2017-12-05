Qualcomm targets Windows 10 on Snapdragon

Qualcomm and Microsoft confirmed progress made over the last several months to deliver Windows 10 on Snapdragon. The idea is to use mobile phone processors to run light notebooks.



The first Windows on Snapdragon device will be a 2-in-1 convertible ASUS NovaGo that is expected to hit the market early next year.



A second device will be a detachable HP ENVY x2 Windows on Snapdragon Mobile PC.



Both will be fanless design and will offer support for Gigabit LTE connectivity.



Later this week, Qualcomm is expected to preview its next-gen Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform.