Ooma acquires Butterfleye for home security video system

Sunnyvale, California based Ooma, which offers a VoIP service for consumers and small businesses, has acquired Butterfleye, a start-up offering an AI-powered video camera and security platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Butterfleye raised $1 million in an Indiegogo campaign in 2016 to launch its security camera. The wire-free Butterfleye camera is designed to detect people, pets, and various sounds. The design features advanced battery technology, 16 gigabytes of internal storage and on-board image processing.



"Butterfleye offers a fantastic intelligent security camera system and we’re excited to add its capabilities to the Ooma Home security service," said Eric Stang, CEO of Ooma. "Our strategy is to build upon Ooma’s smart communications platform to provide advanced connected home solutions and this acquisition is an important step in that direction."