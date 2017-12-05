Nutanix appoints Ben Gibson as CMO

Nutanix has appointed Ben Gibson as Chief Marketing Officer. Most recently, he was Chief Marketing Officer at F5 Networks, and before that, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Veritas, where he led the company’s rebranding efforts following a spin-off from Symantec. Prior to Veritas, Ben spent five years as Chief Marketing Officer at Aruba Networks.
