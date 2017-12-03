NTT DOCOMO has granted a patent license to Samsung Electronics Co. covering DOCOMO's standard-essential patents. Samsung will pay an undisclosed licensing fee to DOCOMO.



DOCOMO confirmed that it has now granted standard-essential patent licenses to more than 30 companies. The company said its R&D and patent licensing covers mobile-network and service technologies for systems based on the W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced and to-be-standardized 5G standards.



