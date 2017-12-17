NTT and Chunghwa Telecom advance their white box trial

NTT and Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom have successfully carried out a joint experiment to verify the service continuity and reliability of a virtual network control system.



This experiment was enabled by the combination of NTT’s Multi-Service Fabric (MSF) and Chunghwa Telecom’s orchestrator (NAPA).



The experiment was performed on a network of whitebox switches. Specifically, virtual network configuration and control technologies using white-box switches and white-box switch operating systems were verified by controlling MSF from NAPA.





