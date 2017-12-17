NTT and Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom have successfully carried out a joint experiment to verify the service continuity and reliability of a virtual network control system.
This experiment was enabled by the combination of NTT’s Multi-Service Fabric (MSF) and Chunghwa Telecom’s orchestrator (NAPA).
The experiment was performed on a network of whitebox switches. Specifically, virtual network configuration and control technologies using white-box switches and white-box switch operating systems were verified by controlling MSF from NAPA.
Sunday, December 17, 2017
NTT and Chunghwa Telecom advance their white box trial
Sunday, December 17, 2017 Chunghwa, NTT, SDN, Taiwan No comments
NTT and Taiwan-based Chunghwa Telecom have successfully carried out a joint experiment to verify the service continuity and reliability of a virtual network control system.
0 comments:
Post a Comment