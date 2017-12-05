NFVi Zero-touch PoC at #MEF17





Service providers are seeking to migrate their networks towards NFVi but it is a difficult task because they must transform manual test and assurance processes into automated functions that seamlessly integrate with test systems and the virtual network, says Ulrich Kohn, Director of Technical Marketing, ADVA Optical Networking. At #MEF17, ADVA and Spirent presented a Proof-of-Concept for Zero-Touch Service Activation and Closed-loop Issue Resolution for Virtualized Business Services.



See video: https://youtu.be/DCwDAihptOc



