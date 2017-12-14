Molex launches venture funding initiative

Molex Electronic Technologies has formed a subsidiary dedicated to investing in emerging technologies and companies.



NuCurrent – Embedding innovative antenna technologies into mobile device platforms

Ossia – Expanding market access to the Cota Real Wireless Power Platform

Excelfore – Creating integrated in-vehicle connected platforms

Molex Ventures specializes in investments and collaborations with startup companies that can leverage Molex design and manufacturing capabilities across a range of industry sectors, including Medical and Pharmaceutical sensors, connected health and point of care diagnostics; Automotive connected mobility, electrification and autonomous driving; Industry 4.0 sensors, robotics and data analytics platforms; and Electronics Packaging Technologies.The Molex Ventures portfolio includes recent investments and collaborations with:“Fostering the cross-pollination of ideas and capabilities can serve as a catalyst for transformational innovation. As a technology leader, Molex welcomes opportunities to forge strategic relationships with startups at key stages in their development,” said Lily Yeung, vice president, Molex Ventures. “We are proactively seeking collaborations with startups that have developed a successful solution or concept and are ready to take their innovation and commercial growth to the next level.”