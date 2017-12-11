Menlo Security raises $40M for cloud-based threat isolation

Menlo Security, which offers a cloud-based isolation platform that prevents web-based malware from infecting local machines by running the browser in a cloud-based container, raised $40 million in Series C funding.



Menlo Security describes its Isolation Platform as a digital partition, isolating and executing all web content, email links and documents in the cloud, then streaming a malware-free version of the content to employees’ computers via a patented Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR) technology.



New investors in the round include American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, and HSBC. Existing investors include JPMorgan Chase, General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Osage University Partners and Engineering Capital. This brings total investment in Menlo Security to $85 million.



“More than a million users at hundreds of companies are protected by Menlo, with zero infections to date,” said Amir Ben Efraim, CEO of Menlo Security. “This has given the market tremendous confidence in our solution. Customers are demanding more durable approaches to malware prevention versus a long legacy of solutions that remain perennially vulnerable to the latest attacks. This funding allows us to respond to this opportunity by continuing to expand our deployments globally to meet this growing demand while delivering on our vision of eliminating the phishing, ransomware and malware risks from email, web and document downloads.”



