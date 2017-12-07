One of the challenges with SDN and NFV, especially with operators, is the need to transform the entire organization, says Marc Cohn. This video covers new certification programs being developed for MEF 3.0. There are plans to broaden the certifications across multiple domains. One goal is to help people leverage this knowledge into career opportunities.
See video: https://youtu.be/JkQLqmThs1A
Thursday, December 7, 2017
MEF 3.0 Certifications - Career Opportunities
Thursday, December 07, 2017 #MEF17
