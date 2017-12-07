Thursday, December 7, 2017

MEF 3.0 Certifications - Career Opportunities

Thursday, December 07, 2017    No comments



One of the challenges with SDN and NFV, especially with operators, is the need to transform the entire organization, says Marc Cohn. This video covers new certification programs being developed for MEF 3.0.  There are plans to broaden the certifications across multiple domains. One goal is to help people leverage this knowledge into career opportunities.

See video: https://youtu.be/JkQLqmThs1A


0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also