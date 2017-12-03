MEF 3.0 Certification - new subscription model





Want to learn more about the new subscription model for MEF 3.0 certification?



In this video, Bob Mandeville, President & Founder of Iometrix, talks about all of the changes for certification of MEF 3.0 products and services.



Iometrix has developed a radically different certification test platform for MEF 3.0. The certification model undergoes profound changes and the way that companies can access certification also undergoes profound changes.



See video: https://youtu.be/Ac5nsoFXWs0



