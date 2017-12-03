Want to learn more about the new subscription model for MEF 3.0 certification?
In this video, Bob Mandeville, President & Founder of Iometrix, talks about all of the changes for certification of MEF 3.0 products and services.
Iometrix has developed a radically different certification test platform for MEF 3.0. The certification model undergoes profound changes and the way that companies can access certification also undergoes profound changes.
See video: https://youtu.be/Ac5nsoFXWs0
Sunday, December 3, 2017
MEF 3.0 Certification - new subscription model
Sunday, December 03, 2017 #MEF17, MEF No comments
0 comments:
Post a Comment