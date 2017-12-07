Thursday, December 7, 2017

KPN appoints Maximo Ibarra as CEO

Thursday, December 07, 2017    No comments

Royal KPN announced the appointment of Mr. Maximo Ibarro as CEO and as chairman of KPN's Board of Management. He replaces Mr. Eelco Blok in both positions.

Ibarra previously led the merger of Wind and Tre Italia, Italy's two biggest telcos. Previously he was CEO of Wind.

