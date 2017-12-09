Kansas City Power & Light picks Nokia

Kansas City Power & Light (KCP&L) has selected Nokia to enhance the microwave communications network that supports a range of mission-critical services for the utility's power transmission and distribution grid.



Nokia said that for this project it is introducing the latest microwave packet radio technology as an overlay to existing equipment.



KCP&L is deploying Nokia's Wavence microwave packet radio family of technologies (formerly known as the 9500 Microwave Packet Radio), which will enable the utility to support all of its grid control applications alongside its legacy data services using a single, converged network. The current deployment, covering 40 sites, is already underway and is to be completed before the end of 2017. A second phase consisting of 29 additional sites will follow shortly after.