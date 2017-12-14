Juniper moves OpenContrail's codebase to the Linux Foundation

Juniper Networks will move the codebase for OpenContrail, an open-source network virtualization platform for the cloud, to the Linux Foundation.



OpenContrail is a scalable network virtualization control plane that provides feature-rich software-defined networking (SDN) and strong security.



Juniper first released its Juniper Contrail products as open sourced in 2013. It has been deployed by various organizations, including cloud providers, telecom operators and enterprises. The company said that by adding OpenContrail's codebase to the Linux Foundation's networking projects will further its objective to grow the use of open source platforms in cloud ecosystems.



"Juniper's focus on cloud-grade networking means delivering on the promises of open and scalable multicloud networking options. OpenContrail is a key part of that strategy. Our goal of placing OpenContrail's codebase with the Linux Foundation shows Juniper's commitment to open networking and open source overall. Over the past year, we have been working closely with the community to transition the governance for OpenContrail's codebase because we believe it has the unique opportunity to be a ubiquitous cloud-grade network fabric used everywhere. We look forward to continuing our close participation with the community once this project takes on new life under the Linux Foundation,"stated Randy Bias, vice president of technology - cloud software at Juniper Networks.