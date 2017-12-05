Japan Internet Exchange deploys Coriant Groove G30

Japan Internet Exchange Co. has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform to scale network capacity in its Tokyo and Osaka metropolitan area networks and support the cost-efficient delivery of high-performance interconnect services, including 10G, 40G, and 100G. The Tokyo and Osaka network deployments include programmable 200G coherent optical transmission between multiple data center sites.



The JPIX network currently serves over 160 customers, including Tier 1 service providers, ISPs, content providers, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), cloud providers, cable operators, and digital media companies.



The Coriant Groove G30 platform is designed to enable the provision of programmable, high-speed secure bandwidth for mobile, video and cloud applications. The stackable solution supports 3.2 Tbit/s of throughput in a compact and pluggable 1 RU form factor and enables service providers and cloud and data centre operators to build scalable and secure transmission and optical solutions with functionality enabled via open APIs. It can be equipped as a muxponder terminal solution and as an Open Line System (OLS) optical layer solution.



Coriant’s strategic local partner is UNIADEX Ltd.



“JPIX is playing a vital role as the core of Japan’s Internet with an advanced network infrastructure optimized for the stringent demands of an evolving application landscape that includes IoT and 5G,” said Petri Markkanen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Coriant. “We are pleased to be working closely with this industry-leading Asian IX provider and are committed to helping JPIX further enhance connectivity services and network efficiencies for their end-user customers.”